

Napoli fans have been here one too many times as reports from Italy suggest that striker Lorenzo Insigne could leave the club in the summer due to a problem over image rights. The 25-year-old Italian international has been stalling over a new contract at his hometown club but just as the two parties looked to be getting closer to an agreement, the recurring problem of the player’s image rights could yet see him leave the San Paolo.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been notoriously controversial over the percentage of image rights he is prepared to give to his players; this has led to some potential big name signings deciding to abandon a move to southern Italy and now it could become a problem with one of their own.



This news will alert several clubs in England with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all monitoring the player’s progress with interest ahead of the summer transfer window.