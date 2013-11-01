Could this defender be AC Milan’s first sale?
07 January at 18:00AC Milan has gone through something resembling a positive run as they depart for the winter break. Since losing to Atalanta on December 23rd, the Rossoneri have picked up seven points in three games, including a massive upset of rivals Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia.
One reason for the relative success has been the play of the defense. Leonardo Bonucci is finally showing flashes of the player Juventus fans came to know and love – he scored his first goal for Milan last night). Similarly, Alessio Romagnoli is finally showing, on a consistent basis, the tools that made him a high-priced target from Roma.
The success of the Bonucci-Romagnoli partnership in the middle has left Matteo Musacchio on the bench, five of the last six games. Barring an injury, it’s difficult to imagine Gennaro Gattuso penciling his name into the lineup anytime soon. As a result, he’s become the center of transfer speculation.
The first signing of the Li Yonghong era has failed to live up to the expectations which earned him an €18 million transfer from Villarreal. His biggest proponent was Vincenzo Montella, who pushed for his signing. Now, with Montella gone, Musacchio could soon follow him out the door.
