Arsene Wenger could replace Unai Emery at Paris Saint-Germain next season.

In what would be a bizarre twist to one of the most high-profile managerial story’s, the Daily Mail claims that under-fire Arsenal bosscould replace Unai Emery at Paris Saint-Germain next season.

The French club’s capitulation at the hands of Barcelona this week where they conceded a four-goal aggregate lead has pretty much sealed the fate of the Spanish tactician who was brought in to lead the club to Champions League glory.





Wenger on the other hand, has still to announce what he intends to do at the end of the season despite calls from angry supporters for him to step down after 20 years in charge at the club. In a statement on Thursday, Arsenal claimed it would be a collective decision with Wenger announcing that he would be anxious to continue coaching next season whether at The Emirates or elsewhere.

Paris Saint-Germain have always been keen to bring the Frenchman to the capital and even though he will be seen by many to be damaged goods at the moment, they may never get a better chance to put him in charge.