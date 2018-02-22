Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois looks to have an uncertain summer ahead of him as talk of a possible move away from Chelsea continues to gather pace.



The 25-year-old, who has been linked with several of Europe’s top clubs, has always stated that he’s happy at Stamford Bridge but that his future could be away from the Premier League.



With some of his family still based in Madrid after his time at Atletico and with Courtois himself claiming that he still loves the city, it may come as a surprise to hear that according to reports from Belgian portal RTBF, the player has actually been in meetings with representatives from Paris Saint-Germain.



The French champions elect are on the lookout for a new custodian and are aiming for one of Europe’s best and Courtois certainly fits into that category.



The Belgian has been one of the success stories in a campaign that has failed to hit the heights for the defending champions, and with coach Antonio Conte looking likely to vacate his position, a change of scenery may be just what Courtois needs.