Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has admitted that would consider a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Currently 25, Courtois is counted among the best goalkeepers in the world and emerged as a vital player for Chelsea since having returned from his loan spell at Atletico Madrid. The Belgian has appeared in 15 games for the Blues this season, appearing in all six of the club’s Champions League game as well.

In an interview with La Sexta, Courtois opened up about a move to Spain. He said:

Courtois’ current deal at Stamford Bridge runs out in the summer of 2019 and there have been no indications of Chelsea handing him a new deal.

While Serie A giants Juventus have drawn links with the stopper, Real Madrid are told to be front-runners to acquire Courtois’ signature.

"Everyone knows that Spain attracts me a lot, if it is not today, maybe in a few years"