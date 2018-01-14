Real Madrid given boost as Courtois criticizes Chelsea fans

Thibaut Courtois has rebuked Chelsea supporters for "booing and whistling" during Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Leicester City.



A smattering of dissent could be heard during Saturday's Premier League clash, which was Chelsea's third goalless draw in a week -- the first time that has happened in their history.



"I know we as a team didn't have a good game, it was our third goalless draw, but we need the fans here at Stamford Bridge to get behind the team and not, when a player has a bad pass or a bad shot, start booing and whistling," Courtois told Chelsea TV. "I don't think we're playing a bad season."



The criticism of the fans comes at a curious time for the Belgian shot-stopper. He is embroiled in tense negotiations with Chelsea over his future. Real Madrid and PSG are rumored to be keeping an eye on the situation in the hopes of adding him this summer.