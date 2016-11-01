​Thibaut Courtois has dropped a hint that he is open to negotiating with Real Madrid.

Speaking to Spanish radio after Chelsea drew 1-1 with Barcelona last night in the



Champions League, the Belgian said that his agent “would listen” if Florentino Perez came calling.

"I don't believe [Perez] will call me, he would have to call my agent, who would listen," he said. "But we are thinking about Chelsea."

For most of the interview, however, the 25-year-old said that he was happy in London.

"We will see [about the future], I have to look at what is best for me. Chelsea have put their trust in me from the first day of my career, and that is not forgotten. I am good here too. We will have to see what happens over the season and how things go with Chelsea."

The Belgian also regretted saying that his heart “was in Madrid” in a recent interview, probably owing to the fact that his former partner Marta lives there with their two children.

"That [interview] was interpreted a bit badly," he said. "I have one year left on my contract here, and I am very happy here. The thing is that I have two kids in Spain, in Madrid, and it is not easy to be far from them. But I am happy here, and if things go well I could be here more years."