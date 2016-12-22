Thibaut Courtois looks to be away from Stamford Bridge. After earlier reports today stating that

Chelsea may not be thinking the same as the player but the future of goalkeeperlooks to be away from Stamford Bridge. After earlier reports today stating that Real Madrid would be willing to swap want away Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez with the 24-year-old Belgian number one, Spanish journal Marca is also convinced that he will be the custodian at the Santiago Bernabeu next season stating that the player has already told family that he will be in the Spanish capital next season.

Earlier this week, Radio Onda Cero revealed that there had been contact between the World Club champions and the player who, having already played in the city with Atletico, would love the chance to return to somewhere he still considers home. Now Chelsea has to try to convince him to remain in West London and claiming the Premier League title this season would certainly help. Courtois has made a fantastic return to form under the tutelage of new boss Antonio Conte and has been a major factor in the clubs 11-game unbeaten run that has taken them to the summit for Christmas.







Steve Mitchell