Thibaut Courtois has admitted to making “mistakes” in Chelsea 3-0 loss to Barcelona.

The Belgian goalkeeper is one of the most valued shotstoppers on the planet, but he was nutmegged twice by Lionel Messi as the Blues crashed out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage.

"I don't think we deserve to be out, but individual mistakes cost us in both legs. The first goal, I didn not expect Lionel Messi to shoot from that angle and I was too late in closing my legs. It was a mistake on my part," the Belgian Number 1 said after the game.

"There were missed passes from us and they scored from our mistakes. We defended and played well, hit the crossbar which was unlucky on our side but the individual mistakes cost us. We have to be honest about that.

"I played against Messi a lot of time, I have already conceded goals like that before The weakest point is between the legs or a goalkeeper, it is annoying, I cannot hide inside, I have to be a man and come out. I made some good saves too but we go out with conceding four goals from four mistakes."