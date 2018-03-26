Courtois on Real Madrid: 'Next year I will be playing for Chelsea'
26 March at 21:22Chelsea are not having a great season this year as they have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions league and they are fifth in the English Premier league standings. Antonio Conte's future with the club is in heavy doubt as PSG are very interested in him. Even so, Thibaut Courtois seems happy to be with the blues as he spoke to the press from the Belgium national team retreat (via the Telegraph), here is what he had to say on the matter:
"Real Madrid? I still have a year and a half left on my current deal with Chelsea and I am happy to play for the blues. At the end of the season, I will meet with the management and we will decide what to do. I know that I will be playing for Chelsea next season...".
Courtois had appeared in 39 games so far this season (for club and country) as he has been on Real Madrid's radar for some time now...
