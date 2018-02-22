The Blues went ahead against both Barcelona and Manchester United in two key fixtures, with their loss to United leaving them in fifth place in the Premier League, three points short of Champions League football.

"After our goal, we conceded a counter-attacking goal just like last Tuesday but in the second half we had less of the ball, but even then we should never have lost this match," he said.

"If you do not do the small things well in top matches, you lose, which is what happened today."

The Belgian was also critical of Antonio Conte’s decision to take off Eden Hazard in United’s come-from-behind win against the Blues.

"I have no explanation for the sub of Hazard", said Courtois. "I had not expected him to take him off but it is a choice of the manager. He must explain. I can't look into his head.

"Players like Eden should have 90 minutes on the pitch. He can always bring something extra offensive."