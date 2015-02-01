Courtois set to become highest-paid goalkeeper in the world
19 January at 19:20Chelsea are set to extend Thibaut Courtois, according to the latest reports from England.
The Belgian goalkeeper recently warned that negotiations were on standby, and that "Everyone knows that Spain attracts me a lot, if it is not today, maybe in a few years".
With Real Madrid tailing him (and not only), the former Atletico Madrid star was rumoured to want to return to Spain, because he considers Madrid to be his home, and because his former partner is raising their two children there together.
The 24-year-old is set to earn a massive €220.000 a week, which will put him level with Eden Hazard and allow him to become the best-paid goalkeeper in the world.
The shot stopper was being targeted as a replacement for Keylor Navas, whom Florentino Perez does not consider to be quite up to par, despite winning two Champions League titles with the Merengues.
