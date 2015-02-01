Courtois set to snub Chelsea, Juventus to move to Real Madrid?
07 December at 11:30Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois is engaged in intense contract negotiations with the club as his current agreement is set to expire in the summer of 2019. Unfortunately for the Londoners, it appears those talks are at an impasse and the risk of his being sold this summer has never been greater.
With the Belgian wanting to become the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, few teams are willing to dole out that type of salary for him. It appears only two teams are willing to: Juventus and Real Madrid.
Don Balon is reporting that Florentino Perez has zeroed in on Courtois as a replacement for Keylor Navas. The 30-year-old shot stopper from Costa Rica has been injured and inconsistent of late, and the club is looking for a longer-term solution.
Should Courtois and Chelsea not reach an agreement, it’s quite possible that he may make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Go to comments