Thibaut Courtois has left Gigi Buffon a lovely message in today’s edition of France Football.

Specially dedicated to the Juventus legend’s 40th birthday (see cover below), the French magazine dedicated a whole nineteen pages to the shotstopper, with another message from fellow goalkeeper Iker Casillas also included.

The Belgian goalkeeper mentioned, among other things, that he wanted one of Buffon’s Juventus shirts.

“Gianluigi, I admire you as a keeper, but I also admire your charisma, your winning spirit and your personality. For all the goalies of yesterday, today and tomorrow, you are a role model and an inspiration. You did a lot for us.

I work in Chelsea with Gianluca Spinelli, your coach in the national team. We often talk about you, I know how good a keeper and what a person you are.

I hold precious the jersey we had exchanged after the match of Euro 2016. You told me to continue like that, that I was strong, that I was one of the best.

I asked Gianluca to bring me back your Juve jersey. It would be nice to have it.

Do not stop, continue. Football will miss you and you will miss football too much.”