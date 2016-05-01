French international striker Anthony Martial is going nowhere this summer according to the player’s cousin. The 21-year-old has struggled to command a regular starting berth at Manchester United and has come in for some severe criticism from boss Jose Mourinho since the Portuguese took charge at Old Trafford.





Having made another cameo appearance in last weekend’s 4-0 win over West Ham, scoring his side’s fourth goal, Martial’s cousin, who is also a journalist, has been quoted by The Express as stating in a tweet that; ““For Manchester United, Anthony leaving is not an option, even on loan.They rely on him."

Having deleted that tweet, his comments have been echoed by former French playing legeng Emmanuel Petit who told SFR Sport that; “Manchester United, they are building a team to play for the title this year. They will play the Champions League, he (Martial) will have playing time and the competitions will be long until the end of the year. So going to Inter which is under reconstruction, there are a lot of uncertainties at this level there.”



Reports from Italy have suggested that Inter would be prepared to let United have Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic if they in turn, could take Martial on an initial loan-deal. This has been reportedly been rejected by United chiefs.