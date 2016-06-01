Liverpool play-maker Philippe Coutinho has continued to fuel speculation that he will move to Catalan giants Barcelona this summer. The 24-year-old has been heavily linked in recent weeks with a move to the Camp Nou with his Brazilian international team-mate and best friend Neymar also trying to instigate a switch to La Liga next season.



Recent reports declared that Blaugrana chiefs have already met with Coutinho’s representatives to assure the player that he would be a guaranteed starter if he made the move at the end of the current campaign.

