Liverpool star continues to fuel speculation over summer move to Spain
15 May at 12:58
Liverpool play-maker Philippe Coutinho has continued to fuel speculation that he will move to Catalan giants Barcelona this summer. The 24-year-old has been heavily linked in recent weeks with a move to the Camp Nou with his Brazilian international team-mate and best friend Neymar also trying to instigate a switch to La Liga next season.
Recent reports declared that Blaugrana chiefs have already met with Coutinho’s representatives to assure the player that he would be a guaranteed starter if he made the move at the end of the current campaign.
In an interview with ESPN Brazil, the player himself, who only signed a lucrative new deal at Anfield in January, did little to ease Liverpool fans’ fears when he explained that; “Barcelona is one of the best teams in the world – so far nothing has come to me because if anything comes, it comes to my manager. What I have to do is focus on the pitch.”
He continued however, by stating that; "I have a contract with Liverpool, there are two games, there are a lot of chances for us to be in the Champions League next year. I’m happy to know that a great club has an interest, it’s cool, for the recognition of their work, what I have to do is keep working hard.”
