A month on from his arrival at Barcelona from Liverpool, Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho has been telling Sport, what the main differences are between the two clubs.



After securing his big-money move in January, the 25-year-old attacking midfielder has played six times for his new employers, scoring once.





He told Sport however that; “To play alongside so many great players is much better. Each team has their way of playing and I am still learning how to play here, every day doing the best I possibly can.”

When asked to explain the differences between his former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and his new mentor, Ernesto Valverde, Coutinho stated that; “"Well, they are different. Each has their own way and their own experiences."



So what has impressed the Brazilian most since his move from the Premier League? “All the players are really good. I see that every day, in training, in games.



"You see them and you think 'that is incredible' but it's not something which has surprised me because when I came I knew that.

"What's helped me a lot is the welcome I've received in the dressing room: everyone is very calm."