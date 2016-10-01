Barcelona’s record signing Philippe Coutinho will have only a watching brief this evening as the Catalan giants face Chelsea in their Champions League Round of 16 first-leg at Stamford Bridge.



The player will be hoping his week improves after what can only be described as a manic Monday which saw his car get towed away for being illegally parked and worse still, his house get burgled as he was out to dinner.





Spanish journal Sport claims Coutinho, who arrived at the Camp Nou from Liverpool last month for a fee of around €150M, returned home around 1.30 this morning to find his home had been broken into by thieves.

He’s currently having construction work done on the property which is thought to have made it easy for the perpetrators to gain access.



The 25-year-old has not travelled to London with the rest of the squad as he is ineligible to play having already played for Liverpool in the competition earlier in the season.