Coutinho agent involved in Sturridge move to Inter?
19 January at 15:35The man who played a vital role in sending Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona- Kia Joorabchian, could Daniel Sturridge in heading off to Inter Milan from Liverpool.
Injuries have been a problem for the Englishman since quite sometime now and Sturridge has just returned from an injury that had kept him out of action since the 6th of December. He has made only nine appearances this season and Inter are one of the clubs that have drawn links with him.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that while Inter aren't interested in signing him permanently and don't see him as a priority, they can look at signing the former Chelsea man on loan. And Coutinho's agent Joorabchian seems to be helping Sturridge in thrashing out a deal.
Inter don't see Sturridge as a player who can adapt to the technical demands of the Serie A and they already seem to have Eder to play the role that he would play. Joorabchian will look for ways to earn the striker a move, with Newcastle, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion also interest.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
