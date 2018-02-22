Coutinho backs Neymar to return to Barcelona
12 March at 21:15Philippe Coutinho has said that he would have no problem in welcoming Neymar back to Barcelona.
Despite having only joined the French giants during the summer from Barcelona, Neymar is reportedly unsettled in France and wishes that he had no left his former club.
Should Neymar leave the French capital, it will not be cheap and PSG will want to receive a fee similar to the €222 million which they paid to recruit the Brazilian superstar.
Coutinho is one who would love to have Neymar as a team-mate at the Camp Nou and when talking about his international team-mate, he said: We are talking about a Champion, for me it is a great pleasure to play with him in the Brazil national team”.
However, a Brazilian who will definitely be joining Barcelona at the end of the season is the young Arthur. Whilst talking about Arthur, Coutinho said: "He has excellent qualities, I played with him once in the national team and I was pleasantly surprised".
