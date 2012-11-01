Coutinho causes Barca rift as Messi, Iniesta fail to calm teammates
04 January at 10:45Reports are surfacing that the Barcelona dressing room is fuming over the expected acquisition of Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho. The main complain seems to be the exorbitant transfer fee, and equally bulky salary that the Brazilian will command.
Many of the club's first-team stars are upset with the prospect of the 25-year-old leapfrogging them on the pay scale and it has taken moves from Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta to calm them down.
However, Gerard Pique, the third captain of the Catalan club, stands with the bulk of the squad, widening the rift. The defender, along with Iniesta and Sergio Busquets, is the third highest paid player on the club. Additionally, he was crucial in closing their expensive shirt sponsorship with Rakuten.
At €14 million per season, Coutinho will surpass all but Messi on the pay scale. He’ll equal that of Pique and Luis Suarez. His €120-150 million transfer fee will also earn him a significant sum.
