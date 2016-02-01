Coutinho concerned over Dembele's Barcelona switch
25 August at 18:45Liverpool attacker Phillip Coutinho is concerned that Ousmane Demebele’s move to Barcelona for 105 million euros could jeopardise his pending move to the La Liga giants, the Daily Express reports.
The world record-breaking move of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for 222 million euros has left Barca needing to fill the void left by Neymar, with two targets, Dembele and Coutinho being reported.
Now they have wrapped up the move of Dembele, it has left Brazilian playmaker Coutinho feeling worried, according to Kaveh Solhekol.
“Where does that leave Philippe Coutinho? Our information is that nothing has changed as far as he’s concerned, he still wants to go to Barcelona,” Solhekol said on Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre this afternoon.
“But he is worried the Dembele move could affect his own future. We are told that Coutinho’s mood at the moment is very, very low.
“Coutinho is out of Liverpool’s game with Arsenal on Sunday, but Jürgen Klopp says he could still join up with the Brazil squad next week.”
His side have so far been unwilling to do business with Barca, rejecting every offer made.
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments