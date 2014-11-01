Philippe Coutinho is very happy that he’s scored his first goal for Barcelona.

The former Inter and Liverpool man joined for a fee north of

160 million in January, and was seen as a much-needed reinforcement at the Blaugrana aim for the Treble this season.

He helped them achieve a berth in their first final since the SuperCopa, scoring yesterday against Valencia to defeat Los Che 2-0 (3-0 on aggregate).

Speaking after the game, he said

“Reaching this Final is a very special moment for me, but there are still plenty of games before then,”

“It’s a very happy day for me because I was looking to score my first goal sooner. I did it here and helped the team reach the Final with it.”

Barcelona will face Leganes, who knocked out Real Madrid in the quarters but were overwhelmed by Sevilla (3-1) in the semis.

“It’ll be difficult like all Finals, but it’ll also be a great game and we have plenty of time to prepare for it.”