Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is already house-hunting in Barcelona, reports from Mundo Deportivo say.

Coutinho has drawn strong links with Barcelona in the past and nearly joined the Nou Camp based club this past summer, but Liverpool ended up rejecting multiple bids for their prized asset and kept him at Anfield.

It is said that while Coutinho still wants to join Barcelona, the club too will look to sign the Brazilian in January. And Coutinho has already instructed some of close and trusted people to find a house for him in Barcelona. While he prefers living close to Luis Suarez, Coutinho also shares a good relationship with Brazil national teammate Paulinho.

Coutinho is reportedly constantly reminding Barcelona about the promise that they made to him about getting him in January after having failed to get him in the summer. He nearly declared rebellion, refused to train and handed in a transfer request, but Liverpool convinced him into staying by promising him that he will be allowed to leave if helps the Reds qualify for the Champions League and a offer worth his valuation comes.

Kaustubh Pandey(Kaus_Pandey17)