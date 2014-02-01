Coutinho: I could still leave Liverpool
07 December at 17:30Philippe Coutinho that he could be leaving Liverpool at some stage.
The Liverpool star - and scorer of 13 Premier League goals last season and nine in all competitions this time round - has been linked with another move to Barcelona.
"I am at Liverpool and I always do my best when I have the opportunity to play, respecting the jersey and the supporters,” he said in a recent interview.
"I do not know how the future is going to be. What will happen in January, we will know it in January. I do not know if there will be an offer.”
The Brazilian international was rumoured to have handed in a transfer request this summer mid reported offers over the €150 million mark.
The former Inter man has still confirmed that he is happy to represent Liverpool.
"Last summer there was a job offer in the same way that happens with any employee and I was interested in it. Since I stayed I have played with will and desire.
"Of course a lot happened in the summer but my will is always to play and do the best wherever I am -- that has not changed.
"I am here [at Liverpool], we have a lot of games and I try to do my best to help."
