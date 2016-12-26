Coutinho: Liverpool star on Barcelona’s radar, claims Ronaldinho
27 December at 15:15There is no doubt that Ronaldinho is always very well informed about everything going on at Barcelona. The former Brazil star spent five seasons at the Nou Camp scoring 91 goals and registering 52 assists in 198 games before moving to AC Milan for € 25 million in summer 2008.
The former PSG and Barcelona star has released an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport revealing that his old club are interested in signing his compatriot Coutinho, one of Liverpool’s most exciting stars.
“I know Barcelona are keeping a close eye on him and I am not surprised about that. Coutinho is one of Europe’s finest footballers at the moment and he’s one of the keys of Liverpool’s technical project. Liverpool want to keep him, but of course these kind of players attract interest of other big clubs. I hope Coutinho will recover soon and prove to be the best Liverpool player once again.”
Coutinho has six goals and as much assists in 14 games with the Reds so far this season. The 24-year-old star is out of action until January 2017 with a malleolar injury.
