Coutinho must be sold, says former Liverpool forward
18 August at 14:40Former Liverpool striker Craig Bellamy believes that the club must bite the bullet and sell their star player Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, saying that the Brazil international has his head on a move which is too good to turn down.
The former Welsh international wrote in his Paddy Power column:
'When a footballer tells a manager they want to go, than they tend to move on quite quickly because in their heads they have to.’
'If a player came to see me and asked to leave; I'd want to know the reason why and if it was a club like Barcelona I'd understand.
'I can understand why Liverpool want to hold onto Coutinho – a lot of clubs are taking a hard-line now. They don't have to sell.
'But Coutinho has to want to leave – of course he does. It's very easy to point the fingers at footballers but, no matter what your job is, if you had the chance to go to the best in the business, getting paid way more than you are, then you're going to want to take that offer up.
