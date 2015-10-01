After a summer of turmoil off the pitch, Brazilian play-maker Philippe Coutinho has been included in Liverpool’s 31-man Champions League squad for the upcoming group stages. The 25-year-old, whose failure to land a dream move to Barcelona this summer reportedly left him crest-fallen, now has to pick himself up ahead of an important campaign both domestically and in Europe for the Merseyside giants.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has also included last weekend’s Welsh goal hero Ben Woodburn and a host of other youngsters who will go on to the UEFA “B”List to provide cover for any injuries. The Merseyside club has been paired with Spartak Moscow, NK Maribor and Sevilla, who they face in their opening game at Anfield on September 13.



The squad in full:



Karius, Mignolet, Ward, Clyne, Lovren, Gomez, Klavan, Moreno, Robertson, Matip, Flanagan, Masterson, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Milner, Coutinho, Henderson, Grujic, Can, Brannagan, Ejaria, Ojo, Firmino, Salah, Sturridge, Mane, Solanke, Kent, Brewster, Woodburn, Wilson.