‘Coutinho not injured, he is pushing for Barcelona move’
30 August at 09:51Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is a top transfer target of Barcelona. The blaugrana have been in talks over the signing of the Brazilian for very long time and the player has handed in a transfer request at the Reds as he wants to move the the Camp Nou.
Trouble is, Liverpool do not want to sell him at any price and Coutinho is said to have picked up an injury which did force him out of the pitch for the first games of the season.
Michael Simoni is a great friend of Coutinho as well as the doctor of Brazilian club Fluminense. He has released an interview with Fox Sport claiming that Coutinho is not injured but is only stressed due to his failed (for now) move to Barcelona.
“Coutinho has only an anxiety disorder. Right now he has no physical problems, so much so he can play with Brazil. What’s happening to him is strictly linked with his situation. When somebody doesn’t know where he will play next season feels unsecure and that’s the reason behind his pain. Philippe can play for Brazil he is only stressed.”
“He wants to move to Barcelona and is not happy of the current situation, he wants to play for Barcelona."
