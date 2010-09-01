Coutinho paid €10m of his own money to force Barcelona move
08 January at 16:30Philippe Coutinho apparently contributed part of his own money in order to force a move through to Barcelona.
The Liverpool star scored 20 goals in Premier League action between last season and the current campaign, and moved to the Camp Nou for a huge €160 million.
Mundo Deportivo report that the 25-year-old chipped in with €10m of his own money. The midfielder had handed in a transfer request back in the summer, but had to wait until January to make it happen.
He is set to undergo a medical, and complete his move on Monday.
This confirms what Jurgen Klopp said over the weekend, confirming that the former Inter player was “desperate” to move to the Blaugrana.
"It is no secret that Philippe has wanted this move to happen since July, when Barcelona first made their interest known.
"Philippe was insistent with me, the owners and even his team-mates this was a move he was desperate to make happen.”
