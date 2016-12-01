Coutinho is in doubt for Liverpool's opener because of a back issue. Barcelona look on...
09 August at 22:20Barcelona have sold Neymar to PSG for 222 million euros this past week as they are now looking to find a replacement for him. Liverpool's Coutinho is very high on their list as they like him a lot. As we previously mentionned, Barcelona are inching closer to Courinho as they are even planning to unveil him soon, this according to Spanish based paper El Periodico.
Even so, there is some bad news for Liverpool fans as the Brazilian is suffering from a back issue and might not be fit to play Liverpool's first game of the season against Watford, this according to according to the Express. It remains to be seen if he will still be a Liverpool player by the end of this week but even if he is, he still won't likely play for Klopp's side against Watford.
The offensive midfielder had appeared in 36 games for Liverpool last season as he scored an impressive 14 goals. If Liverpool do decide to accept Barcelona's advances (it remains in the balance), then they will surely have to replace him with a quality signing since he is a crucial player within Klopp's current team.
