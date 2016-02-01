Brazilian play-maker Philippe Coutinho is reported to be furious with Liverpool chiefs that they did not allow him to move to Barcelona this summer. The 25-year-old will return from the international break and will once again be at the disposal of Jurgen Klopp..or will he?





Catalan journal Sport writes that the player is still hopeful of a move to the Camp Nou in January and for this reason, will refuse to play in any Champions League group games for the Anfield club so as to be available to play in the knock-out stages in February, should he make the switch in the new year and should Barcelona get their of course.

Having been included in the Reds’ 31-man squad for Europe, there could now be a huge stand-off between player and coach as the Premier League side get ready to host Sevilla next week in their opening tie in the competition.