Coutinho reveals what Neymar told him after his Barcelona move
08 January at 17:15New Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho talked to Spanish media on Monday after completing his € 150 million move to the Camp Nou.
The Brazilian is regarded as the permanent replacement for Neymar who left Cataluña in the summer for € 222 million.
Coutinho revealed during his press conference that he has already talked with Neymar, revealing what his national team teammate told him: “Neymar said he is really happy for me and told me that my new teammates are amazing”, the former Liverpool star said.
“Paulinho and Luis (Suarez) told me the same, I hope I will be very happy here in the future.”
“I play with Neymar in the national team and we are friends since we were child. Both him and Messi are great players, Messi is amazing but that’s no news. I am happy that I will be playing with him. We have different qualities and I will have to find the best position for me in the pitch.”
