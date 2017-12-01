Coutinho’s agents fly to Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho’s move to Barcelona in January is back on. In the last few hours, there has been a turning point in the negotiations over the Brazilian, and now the Liverpool star is edging closer than ever towards wearing the Blaugrana shirt next month.



Coutinho’s agents have travelled to Barcelona this week, having defined an agreement with Liverpool as well as the terms of a contract for their client with the La Liga giants.



The ex-Inter man could arrive in Catalonia during the first week of January. The agents came out of a meeting with Josep Maria Bartomeu looking very happy, and the two sides are very optimistic about closing a deal.



Lionel Messi has already given his blessing to Coutinho’s arrival, as he has missed the influence of a player who can make the difference between midfield and attack. Valverde knows he will be ineligible for the Champions League, but he will be a great reinforcement for the league and cup during the second half of the season.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)