Coutinho’s wife sends message to Liverpool fans

Aine Coutinho, the wife of Brazilian star who recently completed a record breaking transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona, took to instagram to send a message to the people of the city and club they spent 5 years at.



Aine posted a photo of herself and her husband in the central parts of the city with the following caption: "Ah Liverpool .. we lived 5 years in this city that will be forever in our hearts ❤️! many wonderful things happened while we lived there!! We love the city, the people, the friends we made there .. it makes us want to cry! We only have fond memories of those years that we lived there! But now is the time to change .. another city, another language, new experiences and may God bless us in our new challenges !!"

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)