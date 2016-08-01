Philippe Coutinho is very happy to be in Barcelona, that’s for sure.

​Signed for a massive

165 million by the Blaugrana in the January window, he has already scored his first goal for the Catalans in the Copa del Rey in a 2-0 win over Valencia.

The 25-year-old focussed on other things in his latest interview, however, saying that Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have been especially welcoming.

“It’s true that I spoke often with Luis and Paulinho and they explained to me how things worked,” he said.

“And everything is as they say... The quality in the whole squad... it’s incredible how training goes, but the most surprising thing is the group in the locker room They’re a calm group, they made all the new players feel welcome.”

“They made me feel welcome. They are two great idols and forming a part of the team with them is a very good feeling. But it’s not just them, also Andrés Iniesta and the rest.



"For me, it’s very special to be with them in the dressing room, during matches. For me, it’s a great experience and a great opportunity to be able to be at this club.”