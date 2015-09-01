Philippe Coutinho’s move to Barcelona is having repercussions already. According to Don Balon, the Brazilian has let his new

The former Inter player moved to the Camp Nou for a huge sum (

The playmaker reportedly spoke a lot to Mo Salah of his move, and the latter admitted that Real Madrid were interested in him. This confirms recent reports, according to which the Egyptian was a target for Florentino Perez, who is looking to galvanise a side that is riddled with injury, paper thin and devoid of regular scorers (at least this season, anyway).

Perez is “mad” about signing the former Roma star, who moved to Liverpool for

42 million this summer. He has gone on to score pretty much every game, managing 18 goals in 22 Premier League games.

That said, Coutinho also warned that Liverpool were not going to let their man leave, having already resisted for a long time on the Coutinho front.

