Sky Sports journalist says Coutinho 'is not cup-tied'
14 August at 14:00Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol says that, according to UEFA rules, Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho ‘is not cup-tied’ for his side’s two Champions League qualifiers against Bundesliga outfit Hoffenhiem, meaning he could return for the second leg should he recover from a back problem.
The Brazil international has been liked with a move to the Spanish giants for several weeks now, and is thought to be open to the idea of moving to the Nou Camp, having handed in a transfer request.
Jacque Talbot
According to UEFA rules, Coutinho would not be cup-tied in Champions League if he plays in either of the games for Liverpool v Hoffenheim— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 14, 2017
