Coutinho to Barcelona: here is how much Inter will receive from this transfer

Philippe Coutinho's wish finally became a reality as he is now set to become a new FC Barcelona player. In the end, Liverpool will receive close to 160 million euros for the Brazilian little wizard which is great business for them. Let's not forget that the reds acquired Coutinho from Inter Milan back in 2013 for a very small 8.5 million sterling pounds fee. Inter Milan will also receive a little something from this sale (1.25%) as they should get close to 2.5 million euros. This isn't much but at least Suning will get a little something as Coutinho is set to become a new Barcelona player.



After selling Neymar last summer, Barcelona acquired Ousmane Dembele and have now dished out another 150+ million euros on Coutinho. The Brazilian offensive midfielder appeared in 25 games on the season (for Brazil and Liverpool) as he scored 15 goals and added 8 assists so far in 2017-18. He will certainly add some extra offensive punch...



