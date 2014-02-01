Coutinho's Barcelona release clause revealed, the numbers

Phlippe Coutinho is now a new Barcelona player as some of the financial details have now emerged. Barcelona haven't confirmed the transfer fee yet but reports indicate that they will dish out close to 160 million euros to Liverpool for the young Brazilian starlet. Let's not forget that the reds acquired Coutinho from Inter Milan back in 2013 for a very small 8.5 million sterling pounds fee so this is a great piece of business for Klopp's team. The Blaugrana announced that Coutinho was going to sign for 5 and a half years with Barcelona as he will have a 400 million euros release clause in his new contract. Barcelona seem quite excited about this transfer as they said that Coutinho was "one of the best midfielders in the world who still has room to improve...".



The Brazilian offensive midfielder appeared in 25 games on the season (for Brazil and Liverpool) as he scored 15 goals and added 8 assists so far in 2017-18. He will certainly add some extra offensive punch to Barcelona...