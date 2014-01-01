Recent rumors out of the UK via the Express have created a shocking move with Real Madrid moving Luka Modric to Bayern, and bringing in Liverpool’s Coutinho as his immediate replacement. Madrid president Florentino Perez has been rumored to have been interested in cashing in on Croatian international Modric and having the more stylish and attractive Brazilian star in. Also said to be of interest to Perez are Bernardo Silva of Monaco and Marco Verratti of PSG.

Of the clubs involved, Liverpool have the most to lose as Coutinho is one of their most prolific and dependable players. Even if his departure also meant a serious influx of immediate cash, his place in the side for Klopp is still hard to replace. Should the Merengues move James Rodriguez for a huge value, perhaps the idea of bringing in Coutinho is a viable possibility. Depending on the Brazilians wishes and perhaps on how Liverpool finish the season, his transfer this summer could lead towards some major bids from across Europe’s best.