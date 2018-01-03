Coutinho will not play for Liverpool again, Barca move all but certain
03 January at 11:00The signing of Philippe Coutinho for Barça may be closer than ever to closing. The mysterious groin injury that prevented the Brazilian from being in the Liverpool lineup against Burnley triggered alarms about his departure from Anfield , something that the English media and fans are beginning to assume, even those who saw the Brazilian's exit impossible during the winter market.
Some sources close to the club point out that Liverpool have changed their attitude and would be more receptive to a Barça offer, which is estimated to be around 150 million euros including variables, so that negotiations could be concluded in the coming dates. The journalist Guillem Balagué, who follows everything related to the Premier League , points out that Anfield's team is open to negotiate to free Coutinho, something that previously they had not considered, especially last summer. So all indications are that the future of the Brazilian international is heading towards Nou Camp.
In addition, according to the latest information, Coutinho will not play the cup derby against Everton this Friday, January 5. The news does nothing but fuel the flames surrounding his future.
