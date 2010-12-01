Crespo: Here’s why I’d chose Kane over Higuain
15 January at 18:25Former Parma striker Hernan Crespo talks to Tuttosport about next month's Champions League match between Juventus and Tottenham. He focused, of course, high profile faceoff between the two strikers from the teams: Gonzalo Higuain and Harry Kane.
Pick one? “Kane if I train in England, Higuain if my team is Italian or Spanish,” said the former Argentine striker. “They are two great strikers but if I have to win right away I will look at both. The real difference, between Pipita and Kane is the systems they play in. Juventus, with Higuain at the center of the attack, has other weapons but the Bianconeri have shown they can win without Gonzalo, creating chances with Mandzukic and Dybala.”
Kane, however, is the spearhead of Tottenham and without him the British team loses much more than a striker. We are talking about a player who’s scored 28 goals in 28 games and we are only in January. Kane plays with delicate feet like Eriksen and Dele Alli who enjoy scoring.
Juventus is more focused on strength. My favorite attackers right now are Suarez, Lewandowski and Kane. A hair behind, but we're always talking about tops, I put Higuain and Aguero."
