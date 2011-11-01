Crespo tells CM: ‘Why Argentina are ignoring Icardi, Juve can beat Barca’

Hernan Crespo thinks that Argentina aren't calling up Mauro Icardi so as to not waste his time.



“I think it’s a question of respect,” Crespo told our editor Lorenzo Bettoni, “In other words if the Inter captain is to be called up, knowing that he scores the goals he does but that he’ll end up on the bench, I think that he’s being left at home out of respect.



“I don’t think he wants to travel a minimum of 28 hours so that he can watch two games. I hope this is why, anyway”.



​Asked why the likes of Higuain and Messi don’t seem to perform as well with their country, Crespo said that it’s “a complicated issue. The team has lost two Copa America and one World Cup finals and have changed coaches.



"There are factors which have deprived the team of serenity. One can’t expect the Coach to immediately give a team an identity in 3-4 months. Argentina’s priority is to qualify for the 2018 World Cup”.



Turning to the Champions League, the former Inter, Parma and Lazio star got to talk of the upcoming Champions League quarter-final clash between Juventus and Barcelona:



“We all speculate. If I had to pick both sides if they played 100% I’d always say Barca. The beauty of the sport is that nobody is ever up there, and I think that Juventus need to give it their all and hope that Barcelona go down to 80-90%. Then it’ll become interesting”.