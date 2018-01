Former AC Milan star and Manchester United target Bryan Cristante has made a surprising revelation about his stint at AC Milan and about Zlatan Ibrahimovic.The now 22-year-old Cristante is currently on loan from Portuguese giants Benfica at Serie A side Atalanta. This season, he has impressed. He has scored 7 times from the midfield for the La Dea, becoming one of their most important players.In an interview with Corriere della Serra , Cristante has talked about Milan, who sold him when he was 18, and about Ibrahimovic, who was his teammate at the rossoneri. Cristante told: "I made my debut when I was 16. While I was coming off the bench, Ibrahimovic told me: 'Go easy'""I did not understand anything but it was good that way. I had a free head. When I started in the league when I was 18, I was a veteran. From an early age, they talked about a great future."I don't know why Milan sold me. But I accept it willing. It was a great experience at Benfica."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)