Cristante: Man Utd target makes surprise revelation on AC Milan exit and Ibrahimovic
30 January at 16:00Former AC Milan star and Manchester United target Bryan Cristante has made a surprising revelation about his stint at AC Milan and about Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The now 22-year-old Cristante is currently on loan from Portuguese giants Benfica at Serie A side Atalanta. This season, he has impressed. He has scored 7 times from the midfield for the La Dea, becoming one of their most important players.
In an interview with Corriere della Serra, Cristante has talked about Milan, who sold him when he was 18, and about Ibrahimovic, who was his teammate at the rossoneri. Cristante told: "I made my debut when I was 16. While I was coming off the bench, Ibrahimovic told me: 'Go easy'"
"I did not understand anything but it was good that way. I had a free head. When I started in the league when I was 18, I was a veteran. From an early age, they talked about a great future.
"I don't know why Milan sold me. But I accept it willing. It was a great experience at Benfica."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments