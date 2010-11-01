Report: Cristiano ok’s Real Madrid’s pursuit of English star
19 February at 20:00Cristiano Ronaldo has given his blessing to Real Madrid to make a move for Tottenham star Harry Kane, reports Don Balon. Karim Benzema looks set to leave the club this summer, and Ronaldo sees the Spurs striker as the perfect replacement.
Florentino Perez has grown unhappy with Benzema, who has failed to filled the shoes of Chelsea star Alvaro Morata, who left this past summer. Neither he, nor second choice striker Borja Mayoral have served as effective ‘battering rams’ for Los Blancos.
Kane is enjoying yet another tremendous season in London; both domestic and internationally. This past week’s Champions League draw against Juventus served an example of how important he is to the Spurs. After going down 2-0 early, Kane keyed their road comeback.
Knowning how important Kane is to them, Perez is preparing to offer Benzema in any deal for the striker to help lower his exorbitant price.
Should Real Madrid be unable to secure Kane, they’ll turn towards Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi.
