Cristiano Ronaldo admits he wants Premier League return amid Man Utd links
05 August at 11:45Cristiano Ronaldo has openly admitted that he wants to return to England. Spanish radio Cadena Ser revealed extracts of Ronaldo’s defence in front of a judge this week held in a court just outside of Madrid as part of the investigation into his alleged € 15 million tax fraud.
“I’ve never had problems in England, that’s why I’d love to go back there”, Ronaldo told the court.
The Portuguese star explained why he moved part of the incomes of his image rights to a bank account in the British Virgin Islands. “When I moved to Manchester United I was told that it was the best way to manage my image rights. Every footballer does it. I demanded to pay something more because I did not want to have any problem.”
“Wherever place I move to I always pay what I have to and the truth will emerge”, Ronaldo said.
The former Red Devils’ no. 7 is being linked with a move to Manchester although José Mourinho said last month that taking the Portuguese star back to Manchester United would be a ‘mission impossible’.
