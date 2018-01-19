Cristiano Ronaldo and Bale not joining Man Utd because of Alexis Sanchez
19 January at 10:55Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester United will prevent Cristiano Ronaldo from returning to the Old Trafford, Marca claims.
Calciomercato.com exclusively confirmed yesterday that the Red Devils are ready to finalize Alexis Sanchez deal and the Spanish paper confirms Sanchez has reached an agreement with the Premier League giants.
Sanchez is going to earn €16 million-a-year and will wear Manchester United’s no.7 shirt. This detail suggest Ronaldo is not likely to join the Red Devils in the coming future as if he had a chance to return to the Old Trafford, Manchester United would have kept the shirt no. 7 for him.
The imminent of arrival of Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United will also block Manchester United’s potential move for Gareth Bale, as per Marca.
According to the Spanish paper Manchester United will not try to sign news strikers in the summer as Mourinho will be focusing his efforts in strengthening the Red Devils’ midfield and defensive department.
The Red Devils are also not willing to sign Bale as the Welshman has been struggling with injuries over the last few seasons and Man Utd do not want to invest lot of money in a player that may remain on the sidelines for long time.
