Cristiano Ronaldo comments on controversial penalty awarded to Real Madrid
12 April at 11:05Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts on Michael Oliver’s decision to award a penalty kick to the Blancos in the last second of the return clash of the Champions League quarter finals.
It was the Portuguese ace to score from the spot securing Real Madrid their eight successive Champions League semi-finals.
Talking from the mixed zone after the final whistle, the Portuguese ace said: “Lucas Vazquez was fouled from behind and I think it was a clear penalty. Benatia and the rest of Juventus defenders were really aggressive during the whole game. That’s how they play. Today we could have scored two more but they denied us. We deserved to go through.”
“I tried to remain calm before the kick-off. My heart was beating more than usual but I knew my penalty kick would have been decisive. Thanks god I scored. We are all very happy even if we suffered a lot. I have to admit that. This must teach us a lesion. Never give up in football and fight till the end.”
