has moved quickly to deny reports by German newspaper Der Spiegel that he was involved in a rape allegation back in 2009. In a statement issued by Gestifute and printed in full in As , the company that is operated by his agent Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese superstar claimed the stories were completely made up. The statement reads:

Today, the German newspaper Der Spiegel published a long article regarding an alleged accusation of rape that would have been directed at Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009, i.e. about 8 years ago. The alleged victim refuses to come forward and confirm the veracity of the accusation.



"The newspaper has based their entire narrative on documents which are unsigned and where the parties are not identified, on emails between lawyers whose content does not concern Cristiano Ronaldo and whose authenticity he cannot verify, and on an alleged letter that is said to have been sent to him by the so-called victim, but was never received by Cristiano."



The accusations reported by the De Spiegel are false, and Cristiano Ronaldo will do everything in his power to react against these. An accusation of an act of rape is disgusting and outraging, and he will not allow it to hang over his reputation".



The journal had stated that an attack on someone called “Ms. C” took place in the US on June 13 2009 at a hotel in Las Vegas. It then goes on to explain that the following January, the two parties agreed an out-of-court settlement in front of a mediator in Nevada State.